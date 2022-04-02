PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 250,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,434. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $176.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.