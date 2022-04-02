PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 250,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,434. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $176.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 2,254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 62,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $743,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.