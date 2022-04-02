PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,434. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $176.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 2,254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 62,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

