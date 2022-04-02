PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on PEDEVCO in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.95 target price on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.44.

In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $35,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $25,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,933 shares of company stock valued at $177,781. Insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PEDEVCO by 41.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO during the third quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 72.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

