Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.17

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.17 and traded as high as C$47.72. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$46.97, with a volume of 2,295,835 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The firm has a market cap of C$26.20 billion and a PE ratio of 23.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.22.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$56,422.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$700,384.48. Insiders have sold 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $353,739 in the last ninety days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

