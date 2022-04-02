PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $538.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.85. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $13.92.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

