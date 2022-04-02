Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PEN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.11.

NYSE PEN traded up $5.20 on Thursday, reaching $227.33. 273,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,742. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $186.19 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,515.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Penumbra by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,995,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

