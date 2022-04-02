Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $112.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.28. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $153.28.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,318,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $678,028,000 after acquiring an additional 88,685 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,145,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

