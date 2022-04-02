Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €241.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €241.00 ($264.84) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($215.38) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($236.26) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($172.53) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($241.76) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €228.46 ($251.06).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €199.25 ($218.96) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €189.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €197.55. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($117.86) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($149.73).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

