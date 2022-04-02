Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($42.81) to GBX 2,897 ($37.95) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut shares of Persimmon from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.75) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($46.90) to GBX 2,830 ($37.07) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.57) to GBX 2,900 ($37.99) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Investec started coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,035 ($39.76) price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Persimmon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,413.14.

OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.94. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $95.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.2842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%.

Persimmon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

