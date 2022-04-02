Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.