Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.
Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
