Peter D. Aquino Sells 9,723 Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) insider Peter D. Aquino sold 9,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $11,764.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.08. SeaChange International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SeaChange International by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SeaChange International by 5,134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 767,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SeaChange International by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SeaChange International by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

