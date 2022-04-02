PGGM Investments Buys New Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 198,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 613.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,399,000 after buying an additional 1,547,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 365.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,171,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,455 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 383.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CP stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

