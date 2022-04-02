PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in IDEX were worth $18,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in IDEX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in IDEX by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in IDEX by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $192.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

