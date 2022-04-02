PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,383 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in DaVita were worth $19,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 231.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 138.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

