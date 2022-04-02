PGGM Investments Has $22.01 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,363 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Voya Financial were worth $22,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.90%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

