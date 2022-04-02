PGGM Investments Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 286,717 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $3,797,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $1,265,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

