PGGM Investments Purchases New Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

CF Industries stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.21.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

