PGGM Investments Sells 705,412 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 705,412 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Gentex were worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $131,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

