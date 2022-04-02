Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $81.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $6,504,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

