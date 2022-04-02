Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Down 7.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Phreesia traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $27.23. 59 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 529,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.
In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.
Phreesia Company Profile (NYSE:PHR)
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
