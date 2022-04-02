Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Down 7.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Phreesia traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $27.23. 59 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 529,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

