Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phunware Inc. provides cloud platform for mobile. It offers software, solutions, data and services for brands. Phunware Inc., formerly known as Stellar Acquisition III Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PHUN. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Phunware from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Phunware stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $251.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phunware by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

