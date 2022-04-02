Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Sells $1,398,031.92 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,398,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pinterest stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $88.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINS. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cleveland Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 725,001,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after buying an additional 3,509,012 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Pinterest by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 225,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,703,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,504 shares during the period.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

