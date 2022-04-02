Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nuvalent in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.39) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.32). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. Nuvalent has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $40.82.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04).

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,140,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,302,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,174,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,290,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

