Piper Sandler Comments on Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IONS. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $38.90 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

