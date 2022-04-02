Piper Sandler Comments on Professional Holding Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Professional in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Professional currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PFHD opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. Professional has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $24.47.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.41 million during the quarter. Professional had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Lawrence Schimmel sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $47,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Professional in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Professional by 12,270.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Professional by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Professional in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Professional by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

