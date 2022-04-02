Piper Sandler Cuts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $359.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $410.00 to $359.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $499.10.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $9.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.04. The stock had a trading volume of 701,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,533. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.