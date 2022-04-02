Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 42,515 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.