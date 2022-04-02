Piper Sandler Lowers RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Underweight

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $25.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

RBB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered RBB Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.60.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $29.08.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

