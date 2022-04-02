Piper Sandler Lowers Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Price Target to $10.00

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shift Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 177,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 711,890 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,108 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.