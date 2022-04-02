Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IBTX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $62.82 and a one year high of $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $681,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $208,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,086 shares of company stock valued at $992,298. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,189,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 121,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,394,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,066,000 after acquiring an additional 80,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

