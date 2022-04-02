PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Short Interest Update

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,400 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 776,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,795,000 after acquiring an additional 46,757 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,098,000 after acquiring an additional 238,956 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 639,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PJT Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,890,000 after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PJT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

NYSE PJT traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.88. The stock had a trading volume of 143,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,826. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

PJT Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

