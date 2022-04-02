PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.
PNM Resources stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 888,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on PNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 528.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 730,636 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PNM Resources (Get Rating)
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
