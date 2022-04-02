PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

PNM Resources stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 888,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 528.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 730,636 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.