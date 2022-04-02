Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Down 20.5% in March

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Points International in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of Points International stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.55 million, a PE ratio of -614.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. Points International has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Points International ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Points International will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Points International

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

