Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Trading Down 6% on Insider Selling

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.56. Approximately 8,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,120,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Specifically, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 103,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $1,382,461.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,902 shares of company stock worth $4,168,343 over the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POSH. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $940.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 415.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

