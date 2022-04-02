Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PW stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. Power REIT has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $81.99.

Power REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

