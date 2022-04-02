PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.91.
Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. PowerSchool has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $36.56.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,438,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,009,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $55,373,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.
PowerSchool Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.