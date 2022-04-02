PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.91.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. PowerSchool has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $36.56.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.20. Equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,438,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,009,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $55,373,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

