Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$83.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$82.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of PD traded up C$1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$94.66. 76,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.54. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$28.33 and a 52 week high of C$95.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11.

In other news, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total transaction of C$117,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$328,554.50. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total transaction of C$100,376.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,369,596.16. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

