Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Short Interest Update

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

APTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is -26.92%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.