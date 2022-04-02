Premier African Minerals’ (PREM) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
PREM stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 0.32 ($0.00). 144,889,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,859,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.24. Premier African Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.53 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £62.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25.
Premier African Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.