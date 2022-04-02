Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PINC. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $36.19. 346,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,188. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after buying an additional 854,141 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,642,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,710,000 after buying an additional 208,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,876,000 after buying an additional 134,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,324,000 after buying an additional 241,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,408,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

