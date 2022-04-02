Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

