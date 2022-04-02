Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

NASDAQ:PSET opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95. Principal Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.76% of Principal Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

