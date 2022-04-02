PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Senior Officer Gordon G. Lawlor Buys 2,400 Shares

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gordon G. Lawlor bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,712.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,900 shares in the company, valued at C$331,362.

PRV.UN stock opened at C$2.30 on Friday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

