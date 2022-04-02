Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of drug products which intended to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Heatwurx Inc., is based in HANOVER, United States. “

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.07.

Processa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 27,502 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.