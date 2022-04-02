Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $47.10 on Friday. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at about $775,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Progress Software by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

