ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $163.20

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $163.20, but opened at $154.79. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $161.03, with a volume of 5,977 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

