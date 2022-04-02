ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:PST)

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 5,001 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,823% compared to the average volume of 260 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PST. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

PST opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

