Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) to announce $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.41. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $280.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.37. The company had a trading volume of 682,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,959. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

