Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Billion

Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $13.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.86 billion and the highest is $14.01 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $14.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $54.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.51 billion to $56.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $56.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.64 billion to $57.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.77.

Shares of PRU traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.40. 1,442,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,897. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

In other news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

