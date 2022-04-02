Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,897. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,500 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

